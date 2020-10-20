International

Pakistan to lift ban as TikTok falls in line

Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality”, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Monday.

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to block “immoral and indecent” content. “TikTok has agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws,” said a spokesman for the PTA.

Related Articles
