One killed, 20 injured as school bus plunges into ravine in Islamabad

November 26, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - Islamabad

A school teacher died and 20 others including students suffered injuries after a school bus fell into a ravine near the Shahdara area of Islamabad, Geo News reported.

The students were travelling on a school trip on Saturday when the accident happened.

According to the details, the police stated that the vehicle's engine was running while the driver stood outside and eventually, the bus started moving down the hill and landed in the ditch, reported Geo News. Police confirmed one casualty and a number of injured students, adding that the children have been brought to Islamabad from Sheikhupura, according to Geo News. Reportedly, there were 54 people on the bus, including 13 teachers and other staff, 22 boys and 19 girls.

According to Geo News, the deceased teacher was identified as 22-year-old Hania. After the accident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured people to hospitals. Moreover, 13 of these students were taken to the Poly Clinic Hospital and 8 to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

At the time of the incident, some of the passengers got off the bus when it stopped at the spot, according to Geo News. Following the accident, the driver was arrested, according to a report. The Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered the registration of a case on the incident, sources linked to the police said. Earlier this month, a woman was killed and eight were injured, including children, in a road accident on Karachi's Sharea Faisal, according to Geo News.

According to the police, the accident took place on November 10, near the Colony Gate bus stop, when a speeding bus went out of the control of the driver and hit a family travelling on a motorcycle and other people.In September, as many as eight people died and two others suffered injuries in an accident in Sadiqabad, Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.The accident happened when a car and truck collided on Motorway M-5 in Sadiqabad.Reportedly, the cause of the accident was the overspeeded car.