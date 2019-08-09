Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks international community’s support over Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 8 sought the international community’s support over Kashmir, saying if it has the moral courage, it should end India’s use of “greater military force against” the Kashmiris.

“The whole world is waiting to see what happens” to Kashmiris in Kashmir when the curfew is lifted, Mr. Khan said, referring to the Valley which has been under a virtual communications blackout since Sunday.

“Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris..., it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum,” he tweeted.

Fearing large scale violence in the Valley, the Pakistan Prime Minister wondered whether “the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8 strongly defended his government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the provision has not given anything except separatism, corruption and family rule to the State, and Pakistan has used it as a tool to spread terrorism.

In his televised address to the nation, Mr. Modi hailed his government’s decision to revoke the Article as “historic” and said a new era has begun in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He promised all round development, early and transparent elections and an end to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said over 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country.

Spelling out his government’s development plans for Jammu and Kashmir, he said government employees including police will soon get benefits on par with employees of other Union Territories and all vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities.

Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

Pakistan termed the Indian action as “unilateral and illegal”, and said it will take the matter to the U.N. Security Council.