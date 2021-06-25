Pakistan PM Imran Khan discusses polio eradication drive with Bill Gate

Imran Khan spoke on telephone with Bill Gates, who serves as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the polio eradication campaign in the country with philanthropist Bill Gates on June 24.

Mr. Khan spoke on telephone with Mr. Gates, who serves as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They exchanged views on the ongoing anti-polio campaign and public health challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed that polio eradication remained a key national priority for the government and earnest efforts were continuing to further intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, in order to achieve a polio-free Pakistan,” the statement said.

Mr. Khan thanked the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation for the work done by his charitable foundation, especially in polio drives, promoting universal health services and combating infectious diseases.

Mr. Gates expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership in national causes, adding that while progress is encouraging, keeping up the momentum would help completely check the coronavirus transmission.