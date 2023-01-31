Pakistan’s Peshawar mosque bombing death toll rises to 87

January 31, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Peshawar

The death toll in the suicide bombing that tore through a mosque in Pakistan rose to 87 on January 31, a hospital official said, a day after the one of the biggest attacks in the unstable South Asian nation.

The attack occurred in one of the most fortified areas of the northwestern Peshawar city, which houses offices of the police and counter-terrorism departments.

Also Read |Explained | What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s deadly insurgency?

The bomber blew himself up shortly after hundreds of worshippers lined up to say their afternoon prayer, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

Hospital official Mohammad Asim said that 87 people had been killed, and that 57 people were being treated, seven of whom were in critical condition.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella of Sunni and sectarian Islamist groups, has denied responsibility.