International

Pakistan journalist freed hours after abduction

Matiullah Jan.

Matiullah Jan.   | Photo Credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO

Some kidnappers wore police uniforms

A top Pakistani court on Wednesday expressed alarm at the abduction of prominent journalist Matiullah Jan, who was later freed, noting that kidnappers wore police uniforms and wanted to “scare” other people too.

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the habeas corpus petition against Mr. Jan’s abduction filed by his family on Tuesday. The court took prompt action and ordered Secretary Interior, Commissioner, Islamabad and Inspector General, Islamabad to produce the journalist on Wednesday or personally appear before the court.

Mr. Jan, who is highly critical of the government and the security institutions of the country, was freed on Tuesday, hours after he was abducted.

Chief Justice Minallah noted that CCTV footage showed that some kidnappers were in police uniforms. “Someone has the nerve to do such a thing in police uniforms What impression will the public get that people are roaming around freely in police uniforms,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 10:37:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-journalist-freed-hours-after-abduction/article32165490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY