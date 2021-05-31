Pak. journalist who criticised Army banned

Geo News TV did not comment on the changes regarding its “Capital Talk” programme

A Pakistani television station on Monday removed a prominent journalist as host of a popular talk show after he criticised the country’s powerful military.

The development comes just days after the journalist, Hamid Mir, made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a fellow reporter, Asad Ali Toor, who was beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad. Mr. Toor later told the police his attackers claimed that they were from the ISI.

Geo News TV did not comment on the changes regarding its “Capital Talk” programme, in which Mr. Mir would debate current events in the country. Mr. Mir tweeted it was nothing new. “I was banned twice in the past,” said Mr. Mir, who had in the past been fired by Geo News.