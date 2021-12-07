Pakistan chopper crashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, two killed

A Pakistani Army helicopter crashed on Monday in bad weather in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing the two pilots on board, the military said.

A statement from the military said the helicopter went down on the Siachen glacier, one of the world’s longest mountain glaciers, located in the Karakoram Range.

The region is home to one of the highest battlefields in the world, with Pakistan and India deploying troops since the 1980s.

Rescue helicopters and troops have been dispatched to Siachen, the military said. No further details on the crash were immediately available. The two pilots were identified as Maj. Irfan Bercha and Maj. Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb.

In a similar incident in late December last year, a Pakistani Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to a technical glitch, while carrying out safety evacuations in the region. At the time, four military personnel were killed