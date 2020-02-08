International

Overnight brawl in Kazakhstan leaves 8 dead, scores wounded

In this March 24, 2019 file photo, Kazakhstan's interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between Kazakhstan and Russia at the Astana Arena stadium in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

In this March 24, 2019 file photo, Kazakhstan's interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between Kazakhstan and Russia at the Astana Arena stadium in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The area where the clashes took place is home to many members of the Dungan minority group, Muslims of Chinese ethnic origin.

A brawl and a series of clashes in several villages in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province have left eight people dead and scores wounded, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Saturday.

Police and the National Guard now have the situation under control, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement, ordering the government to take steps to maintain calm in the villages.

The area where the clashes took place is home to many members of the Dungan minority group, Muslims of Chinese ethnic origin.

Mr. Tokayev urged a thorough investigation and instructed security agencies to prosecute those spreading ethnic hate speech, “provocative rumours and disinformation”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
human interest
crime
Kazakhstan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 12:10:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/overnight-brawl-in-kazakhstan-leaves-8-dead-scores-wounded/article30769211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY