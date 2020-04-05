Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members test positive in Pakistan’s Punjab

Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members have been tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus till Sunday in Pakistan’s Punjab province, amid efforts by authorities to track down and quarantine thousands of people who attended a massive congregation of the group last month. Authorities have placed the entire city of Raiwind that houses headquarters of the Pakistani faction of the Jamaat under .

According to the data released by the primary and secondary heallockdownth care corona monitoring room on Sunday, over 300 preachers of the Tablighi Jamaat in different parts of Punjab province have so far been tested positive. Most of them belong to Lahore’s Tablighi Jamaat Markaz that has been turned into quarantine centre.

A large number of preachers who had attended a major congregation in early March in its headquarters in Lahore were later tracked down across the country and placed in quarantine centres.

According to the government, in March the Tablighi Jamaat went ahead with its annual congregation in Raiwind, Lahore against its ‘advice’ that the gathering might spread the virus.

Pakistani authorities had urged the cancellation of the five-day Tablighi congregation, which was attended by thousands of people from several countries.