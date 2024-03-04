GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One missing, 24 rescued off Japanese fishing boat

The tuna-fishing ship had engine trouble off the Izu archipelago south of Japan's main island of Honshu, with the captain reporting on March 4 that one person was missing.

March 04, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - Tokyo

AFP
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

One person was missing and 24 others were rescued after their fishing boat lost power and drifted onto rocks in rough seas off Japan, the coast guard said.

Dramatic television footage showed the 56-metre (183-foot) vessel on its side being pounded by waves as the crew huddled on deck and a helicopter hovered overhead.

The tuna-fishing ship had engine trouble off the Izu archipelago south of Japan's main island of Honshu, with the captain reporting on March 4 that one person was missing, a coast guard spokesman told AFP.

In an operation involving patrol boats and helicopters, all the remaining crew members had been rescued by Monday morning, the spokesman said.

The vessel's crew included five Japanese nationals and 20 Indonesians.

The missing person was Japanese, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

World / Japan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.