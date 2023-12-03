HamberMenu
One dead, one injured after assailant attacks passersby in Paris

The assailant reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) before being arrested

December 03, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - PARIS

Agencies

One person died and another was injured after an assailant attacked passersby in central Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 2.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passersby in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person were treated by the Paris fire brigade. Please avoid the area," the Minister wrote.

The assailant reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) before being arrested, a French police source told AFP.

The attacker was born in France and is French, the source said.

