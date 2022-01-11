International

North Korea launches possible ballistic missile, says Japan

North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the Japanese coast guard said, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances.

South Korea's military also confirmed the launch of an "unidentified projectile," without elaborating.

Last week North Korea said it fired a "hypersonic missile" that successfully hit a target on Wednesday.

The test launched by nuclear-armed North Korea underscored Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 5:02:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/north-korea-launches-possible-ballistic-missile-says-japan/article38230007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY