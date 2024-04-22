GIFT a SubscriptionGift
North Korea fires missile into ocean in its latest weapons launch, South Korea says

North Korea in recent months has been maintaining an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid stalemated diplomacy with the United States and South Korea.

April 22, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Seoul

AP
File picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising artillery firing drills

File picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising artillery firing drills | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Monday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a recent series of weapons launches by the North.

The quick transformation of Russia-North Korea ties

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Monday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

North Korea in recent months has been maintaining an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid stalemated diplomacy with the United States and South Korea.

North Korea announced Saturday that it tested a “super-large” cruise missile warhead and a new anti-aircraft missile in a western coastal area on Friday.

Some experts earlier said North Korea could launch major provocations such as a banned satellite launch this month to mark key state anniversaries — the April 15 birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un, and the April 25 founding anniversary of a predecessor of the North's military.

South Korea's military said Monday that it has detected evidence that North Korea is preparing for its second spy satellite launch but there are no signs that a launch is imminent.

