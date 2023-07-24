HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fires ballistic missile, say South Korea, Japan

North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week

July 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. File.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. File. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast late on July 24, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's Defence Ministry also reported the launch of what it said could be a ballistic missile by North Korea.

The reports come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to boost military readiness against North Korea's weapons programme with the deployment of U.S. strategic military assets.

North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week, hours after a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.

On Monday, another nuclear-powered U.S. submarine arrived in South Korea.

Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

Related Topics

North Korea / Japan / South Korea / missile systems

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.