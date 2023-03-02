No serious proposal since last year, West continues to demand Ukrainian sacrifice: Lavrov

March 02, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, said that Russia has not received any serious proposal regarding the Ukraine conflict from the West since last year and that the western countries continue to demand sacrifice from the Ukrainians..

Talking about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Central Asian countries before reaching Delhi, Mr. Lavrov said that Russia has never opposed any country’s developing relationship. “We are trying to tell them (Central Asian countries), be on the winning side,” he said.

Speaking on Russia’s relations with developing countries, Mr. Lavrov said that they are not trying to change the mind of their western partners. “Developing countries since the beginning of the acute phase of confrontation never showed lack of understanding of our position,” he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister issued a firm statement to the West in his address. “We warned the U.S. not to come into Ukraine. We will continue our efforts,” he said.

Following American journalist Seymour Hersh’s revelations on the Nord Stream case, Mr. Lavrov said that Russia will seek an investigation.

Criticising the G20 summits, Mr. Lavrov said that the G20 has been operating since 1999. “Western interferences in Yugoslavia Iraq, Afghanistan took place but not a single G20 summit would not mention these wars. Hundreds of thousands of Africans died but G20 was silent. What can I say? Unscrupulous,” he said.