International

Nine labourers killed as mine collapses in Pakistan

The marble mine caved in in Bampokha area of district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least nine labourers were killed and eight others injured when a marble mine collapsed due to landsliding in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, Official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Informed.

The marble mine caved in in Bampokha area of district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Fifteen miners are still buried under the debris of the mine. Rescue operation with the support of the Army is underway to retrieve the miners.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 9:30:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/nine-labourers-killed-as-mine-collapses-in-pakistan/article30894104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY