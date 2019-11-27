Next phase of Trump impeachment hearings set for December 4

The House Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday it would begin hearings on December 4 in the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump - inviting the US president and his lawyer to attend.
Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Democratic-controlled committee, said the first hearing would begin at 10:00 am (1500 GMT).
“The Committee looks forward to your participation in the impeachment inquiry as the Committee fulfils its constitutional duties,” Mr. Nadler said.
He said the purpose of the hearing was to determine whether the committee would recommend articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.