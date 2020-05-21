International

New Zealand PM wants employers to consider four-day work week to promote tourism

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. File photo

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. File photo   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jacinda Ardern said that people had learned a lot about work flexibility during the lockdown that was eased last week.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister wants employers to consider switching to a four-day work week as a way to promote tourism, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic.

PM Jacinda Ardern said on Facebook Live people had learned a lot about work flexibility during the lockdown that was eased last week.

The nation’s borders remain closed but Ms. Ardern said more flexible working arrangements could allow New Zealanders to travel more within their own country. “I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week. Ultimately, that really sits between employers and employees,” Ms. Ardern said.

She added that she would really encourage employers to think about whether or not that is something that would work for their workplace, because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.

