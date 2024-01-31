GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nepali Parliamentary Committee to visit India to learn about monkey culling: Report

Members of the International Relations Committee, consisting of 11 members, eight of whom are MPs, will return to Nepal on February 7.

January 31, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Accompanied by ten veterinarians and five forest rangers, Nepali Parliamentary Committee will travel to Himachal Pradesh to study the control of monkey populations through castration.

Accompanied by ten veterinarians and five forest rangers, Nepali Parliamentary Committee will travel to Himachal Pradesh to study the control of monkey populations through castration. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“A team of Nepali Parliamentarians and doctors will visit India to study controlling monkey populations after concerns were raised about the “monkey terror” in the Himalayan country,” a media report said on January 31.

The visit of the Members of Parliament of the Agriculture, Cooperative and Natural Resources Committee comes after Parliamentary meetings raised the issue of “monkey terror” and emphasised the need for control measures, MyRepublica news portal reported. “The visit has been supported by the Indian government,” it said.

Accompanied by ten veterinarians and five forest rangers, the Committee will travel to Himachal Pradesh to study the control of monkey populations through castration.

In 2016, Himachal Pradesh, for the first time, declared monkeys as "vermin" for one year, allowing their culling to control their population during this time. After this, the government extended the permission at least four times before rejecting the request in 2021.

“Meanwhile, members of another Nepali House of Representatives Committee reached India on January 30 with the dual objective of fostering Parliamentary diplomacy and promoting tourism,” the report said.

Members of the International Relations Committee, consisting of 11 members, eight of whom are MPs, will return to Nepal on February 7.

Related Topics

Nepal / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.