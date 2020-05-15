International

Nepal to publish new political map

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari makes announcement in Nepali Parliament

In a tit for tat move, Nepal will publish a new political map asserting its claim over the Kalapani region that has been at the centre of a simmering territorial dispute with India. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari announced the decision before the Nepali Parliament on Friday as part of proceedings of the Budget session.

“Nepali government is fully committed to the protect the territory of the country. Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh belong to Nepal and appropriate diplomatic measures will be adopted to resolve existing issues with India. We will publish the map which will also include the relevant territory,” said President Bhandari in her speech delivered in Nepali.

The announcement of a new map is being viewed as a response to India’s publication of a new political map in 2019, which depicted the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The same map had triggered the border row with Nepal as it showed the tri-junction territory of Kalapani as part of the state of Uttarakhand.

Nepal on Thursday set up an armed border outpost in the westernmost part of the country, saying the outpost will be used for observation of Indian activities and will be strengthened over time.

