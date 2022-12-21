  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba elected leader of Nepali Congress Parliamentary party

“Sher Bahadur Deuba secured 64 votes while Gagan Kumar Thapa could muster only 25 votes,” officials said. All 89 lawmakers of the party participated in the voting.

December 21, 2022 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Sher Bahadur Deuba. File

Sher Bahadur Deuba. File | Photo Credit: AFP

“Nepal Prime Minister and the Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba won the Parliamentary party (PP) leader election held on December 21, overpowering his nearest challenger, party General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa by 39 votes,” officials said.

“Mr. Deuba (76) secured 64 votes, while Mr. Thapa (45), could muster only 25 votes,” they said. All 89 lawmakers of the party participated in the voting. The win means that Mr. Deuba will possibly lead the next government after the Nepali Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the general elections held on November 20.

The party has won 89 seats — 57 in the first past the post-election system and 32 in the proportional representation election system — in the House of Representatives in the recently-concluded general elections.

“Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of the House of Representatives (HoR) in the general election will be held on December 22,” sources in the Parliamentary secretariat said.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 were elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 were elected through the proportional electoral system. Elections to the HoR and seven Provincial Assemblies were held to end the prolonged political instability that has plagued the Himalayan nation.

Related Topics

Nepal / politics / state politics / politics (general) / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.