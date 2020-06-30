‘Nepal acted on behalf of Beijing’ argument erodes our ties: Chinese envoy in Kathmandu

Nepal’s new political map was a response to public demand to uphold its sovereignty, according to Chinese Ambassador in Kathmandu Hou Yanqi.

In an interview to a prominent Nepalese online publication, she said Nepal’s territorial dispute with India at Kalapani should not be disturbed by “unilateral” action and those who said Nepal acted on behalf of China in fact intended to undermine China-Nepal ties.

“This is a measure by the Nepali government to firmly safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity and comply with the public opinion. Any so-called “Nepal at the behest of China” accusation is baseless and comes with ulterior motives. Such accusations are not only an insult to the will of the independent country of Nepal, but also are endeavours directed at disruption of China-Nepal relations”, said Ms. Hou in the interview to Rising Nepal.

She argued that reports about China acquiring territory from Nepal in the northern part of the country was created by “irresponsible media and individual groups” as Nepal-China boundary was already demarcated “without any dispute”. “The Chinese side has always respected sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nepali side”, she said.

The envoy urged Nepal and India to resolve the territorial dispute at Kalapani. “We hope the two countries will resolve their differences properly through friendly consultations and refrain from taking any unilateral action that may complicate the situation”, she said.

The new map

Nepal passed the new map in the lower house of Parliament on June 13and the Second Constitution Amendment, which gave constitutional guarantee to the map completed the legislative process on June 18with the authentication of the bill by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

The controversy erupted on May 8 when India inaugurated a link road from Darchula to Lipulekh. Nepal had protested and termed the development a “unilateral action.”

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane had said Nepal was working at the behest of a third country, hinting at Chinese support to Nepal’s territorial assertion in the Limpiyadhura-Kalapani-Lipulekh region.