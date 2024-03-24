GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria freed after over two weeks in captivity

A State official in northwest Nigeria says nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in have been released more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school

March 24, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - ABUJA, Nigeria

AP
Parents wait for news about the kidnapped LEA Primary and Secondary School Kuriga students in Kuriga, Kaduna, Nigeria on March 9, 2024.

Parents wait for news about the kidnapped LEA Primary and Secondary School Kuriga students in Kuriga, Kaduna, Nigeria on March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren were released on March 24, local officials said on March 24, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school in the northwestern State of Kaduna.

Kaduna State Gov. Uba Sani did not give details of the release of the 287 students, who abducted from their school in the remote town of Kuriga on March 7. In a statement, he thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu “particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed”.

The resurgence of mass kidnappings in Nigeria | Explained

Mr. Tinubu had vowed to rescue the children “without paying a dime” as ransom.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have been a major source of concern since 2014, when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state’s Chibok village.

In recent years, abductions have been concentrated in the country’s northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travellers for ransom.

