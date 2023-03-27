HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nashville school shooting leave multiple victims, suspect dead

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, where the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that the suspect was dead

March 27, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

Reuters
Police officers arrive at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, after reports of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. on March 27, 2023. Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Police officers arrive at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, after reports of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. on March 27, 2023. Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Handout via Reuters

A shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, left multiple victims before police "engaged" the gunman, leaving the suspect dead, local officials said.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, where the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that the suspect was dead but did not specify exactly what led to the death. It did not specify whether the suspect was male or female.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the scene and there are "multiple patients." It did not say if any victims were killed or how many may have been wounded.

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead," police said on Twitter.

The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website. The school serves preschool through 6th graders and held an active shooter training program in 2022, WTVF-TV reported.

Nashville police did not immediately return calls for more details.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.