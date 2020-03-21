North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang as the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Korean military condemned the launches as “extremely inappropriate given the difficult situation the world is experiencing due to COVID-19... We urge them to stop immediately.” North Korea has not reported any cases of the COVID-19.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also confirmed the North Korean launches.

For decades, North Korea’s leadership has faced international criticism for prioritising spending on its military and nuclear weapons programme instead of providing for the population — even during times of famine.

Shortly before the launch, North Korea’s official news agency KCNA reported that the rubber-stamp Parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, would convene on April 10.