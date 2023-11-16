HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Myanmar military shells Rakhine town seized by ethnic minority fighters

Arakan Army (AA) fighters have launched attacks on security forces

November 16, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Yangon

AFP

Myanmar's military shelled a town in western Rakhine state and used helicopters to attack fighters from an ethnic minority there on Thursday, residents and local media said.

Arakan Army (AA) fighters have launched attacks on security forces across Rakhine this week, opening another front as the military battles opponents in the north and east.

AA fighters had taken "complete control" of the town of Pauktaw, 25 kilometres (16 miles) east of the state capital Sittwe, a resident told AFP after requesting anonymity for security reasons.

The military was shelling the town and helicopters were shooting at its police station, which was now occupied by AA fighters, they said.

The resident reported hearing almost continuous gunfire and artillery shelling and said many in the town had fled.

Around 30 policemen in Pauktaw had surrendered to the AA on Wednesday, another resident said, also requesting anonymity out of fear for their safety.

A Myanmar navy ship was also approaching the town from the Kywegu river, local media reported.

Three Rohingya were killed by artillery shelling during fighting between the AA and the military on Tuesday night in Minbya township in Rakhine's north, a local Rohingya leader told AFP on Thursday.

"Fighting has been ongoing since then," the Rohingya leader said. "Many Rohingyas need help for food and places to hide."

AA fighters are also battling the junta across northern Shan state as part of an alliance of ethnic minority groups that has seized towns and blocked vital trade routes to China.

A ceasefire between the junta and the AA in Rakhine had held until this week, despite the ongoing clashes in the north.

The AA has for years fought a war for the autonomy of the state's ethnic Rakhine population in their home near the Bangladesh border.

Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 displaced more than 200,000 people across Rakhine state, home to around one million people.

Related Topics

Myanmar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.