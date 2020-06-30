International

Myanmar finds soldiers guilty of atrocities

Three Myanmar military officers were found guilty by a court martial investigating atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the army announced on Tuesday.

The rare action comes as Myanmar faces charges of genocide at the United Nations’ top court over a brutal 2017 crackdown against the Rohingya. Some 7,50,000 Rohingya had fled to Bangladesh.

Activists accused security forces of committing atrocities in various villages, including Gu Dar Pyin, where they say five shallow mass graves had been found.

