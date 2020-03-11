Myanmar Army blocks bid to limit their power base

Myanmar’s military on Tuesday quashed proposals in Parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom.

The vote was the climax of a year of fierce debates between MPs as the civilian government attempted to reform the Constitution and reduce the military’s stranglehold on Parliament.

The country is gearing up to polls likely to be held later this year, only the second since outright military rule came to an end.

But the military still wields considerable power, appointing three key Ministers — defence, border and home affairs.

Crucially, it holds a quarter of parliamentary seats, effectively giving it a veto over any legislation.

Ms. Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) has been fighting for reforms of the military-scripted 2008 constitution.

The Parliament also rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to officially become President.

Article 59(f) of the constitution bars a person from becoming president if his or her spouse or children are foreign citizens. Her two sons are British nationals, as was her late husband.