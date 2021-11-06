International

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, police confirmed Saturday morning.

Local police told The Associated Press that they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

One man has been arrested in connection with the attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, police said.

Police said multiple people were injured but were unable to provide a specific number.

So far, there is no information available about the attacker or possible motives.

Bavarian state police are on the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf has been closed since approximately 9 a.m. and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.


