Moscow summons German ambassador following leaked tape on supporting Ukraine

March 05, 2024 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST

Moscow summoned Germany’s Ambassador to Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, days after the release of an audio recording on social media purporting to show German officers discussing support for Ukraine.

The state RIA Novosti outlet broadcast footage of German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff entering the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, surrounded by a crowd of journalists.

Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of Russian state-funded TV channel RT, had posted the audio on social media on Friday, the same day that late opposition politician Alexei Navalny was laid to rest.

The 38-minute recording features military officers discussing in German how Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Kyiv against invading Russian forces. German authorities have not questioned the authenticity of the recordin