GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moscow summons German ambassador following leaked tape on supporting Ukraine

Moscow summoned Germany’s ambassador to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, days after Russian state media released an audio recording purporting to show German officers discussing support for Ukraine

March 05, 2024 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST

AP
Ambassador of Germany to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2024.

Ambassador of Germany to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Moscow summoned Germany’s Ambassador to Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, days after the release of an audio recording on social media purporting to show German officers discussing support for Ukraine.

The state RIA Novosti outlet broadcast footage of German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff entering the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, surrounded by a crowd of journalists.

Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of Russian state-funded TV channel RT, had posted the audio on social media on Friday, the same day that late opposition politician Alexei Navalny was laid to rest.

The 38-minute recording features military officers discussing in German how Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Kyiv against invading Russian forces. German authorities have not questioned the authenticity of the recordin

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.