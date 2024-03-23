GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moscow concert hall shooting updates

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility or a gun attack on a Moscow concert hall on March 22, which Russian authorities said killed several people; The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack

March 23, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 05:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A digital board with a date and a slogan, that reads "We mourn" displayed in memory of victims of the shooting incident, is seen opposite the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024.

A digital board with a date and a slogan, that reads "We mourn" displayed in memory of victims of the shooting incident, is seen opposite the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a gun attack on a Moscow concert hall on March 22, which Russian authorities said killed 62 people.

IS fighters “attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow”, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in recent years.

Several gunmen burst into the concert hall on the edge of Moscow and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing and wounding dozens and starting a massive blaze.

World leaders from across the globe condemned the attack.

The live is now closed.

  • March 23, 2024 05:00
    UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous, cowardly terrorist attack’

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned what it called the “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” at a concert hall in Moscow.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 04:58
    U.S. has intelligence confirming Islamic State responsibility for attack near Moscow- official

    The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting at a concert near Moscow, a U.S. official said.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 04:42
    Macron expresses solidarity with the victims

    French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack on Friday at a concert hall near Moscow, calling it a “terrorist attack.”

    Macron, in a statement, said he “firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State.”

    He said in the statement that France stands in solidarity with the victims of the shooting.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 04:32
    62 estimated to be dead: Russian media

    The death toll in the shooting incident near Moscow has risen to 62 people according to preliminary information, says Russia’s Baza news outlet.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 04:26
    Emmanuel Macron condemns ‘terrorism’

    French President Emmanuel Macron condemns “terrorism in all its forms” following Moscow shooting.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 04:19
    60 injured in severe condition

    60 of the over 100 people injured in the Moscow concert hall shooting are in a severe condition. 

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 03:59
    UN Secretary General condemns attack

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “in the strongest possible terms” an attack at a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 40 people, a spokesperson said.

    “The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery,” Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 03:39
    Gunmen involved in the attack presumably at large: RIA
  • March 23, 2024 03:24
    Italy PM Meloni calls Moscow attack ‘odious act of terrorism’

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned an “odious act of terrorism” after a Moscow concert attack that Russian authorities said killed 40 and injured more than 100.

    “The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable,” Meloni said in a statement, expressing her “full solidarity with the affected people and the victims’ families”.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 03:18
    France condemns ‘odious’ Moscow concert attack

    France condemned an “odious” attack by gunmen on a concert in Moscow that left dozens dead and more than 100 injured, demanding a full investigation into the events.

    “The images from Moscow tonight are horrifying. Our thoughts go to the victims and to those injured as well as to the Russian people,” the French foreign ministry wrote on X.

    “All effort has to be made to determine the cause of these odious acts,” it added.

  • March 23, 2024 03:14
    Islamic State group claims Russia gun attack

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly gun attack on a Moscow concert hall, which Russian authorities said killed at least 40 people.

    IS fighters “attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow”, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

    The IS statement said the attackers had “retreated to their bases safely”.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 03:13
    Spain ‘shocked’ by Moscow concert attack: foreign ministry

    Spain said it was “shocked” by an attack on a Moscow concert that Russian authorities said left at least 40 dead and 100 injured, saying it “condemns any form of violence”.

    “We are dismayed by the news from Russia. Our solidarity is with the victims, their families and the Russian people. Spain condemns any form of violence,” the Spanish foreign ministry wrote on X.

  • March 23, 2024 02:32
    EU ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by Moscow ‘terrorist’ attack

    The European Union said it had been “shocked and appalled” by an attack on a Moscow concert that Russian authorities said left at least 40 dead and 100 injured.

    The EU “is shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow,” said a spokesman for the bloc. “The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected.”

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 02:23
    Kyiv intelligence says Russian special services behind Moscow attack

    The main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian defence ministry accused Russian secret services of planning the deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow.

    “The terrorist attack in Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services on (Vladimir) Putin’s orders,” the service said on Telegram, adding that the aim was to “further escalate and expand the war” with Ukraine.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 01:33
    Russia will destroy Kyiv officials if linked to Moscow attack: Medvedev

    Russia will find and destroy Ukraine’s top officials if they are linked to the gun attack outside Moscow that left dozens dead on March 22, former president Dmitry Medvedev said.

    “If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime ... all of them must be found and ruthlessly destroyed as terrorists,” Mr. Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that “official representatives of the state that committed such a crime” would also be punished.

    Russian authorities said at least 40 people were killed and 100 wounded in a gun attack on a concert hall in the Moscow suburbs.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 01:20
    Putin receiving regular updates: Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving regular updates about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert near Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    “Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the shooting in the first minutes of what happened in Crocus City Hall,” the Kremlin said.

    “The president constantly receives information about what is happening and about the measures being taken through all relevant services. The head of state gave all the necessary instructions,” Mr. Peskov said.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 01:11
    Extremists might target large gatherings: U.S. embassy alert on March 7

    The U.S. embassy in Russia had issued a security alert on March 7 advising U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings.

    “The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours”, the statement said.

  • March 23, 2024 01:06
    Russians fighting for Ukraine deny responsibility for Moscow attack

    A group of Russian citizens fighting on the side of Ukraine denied any responsibility for the attack on a concert hall near Moscow.

    The Freedom of Russia Legion, whose fighters are part of Ukraine’s armed forces, said in a statement that “the Legion is not at war with peaceful Russians” and accused Russian security forces of planning the attack.

  • March 23, 2024 01:05
    Ukraine had ‘nothing to do’ with Moscow attack: Russian presidential aide

    Ukraine had ‘nothing to do’ with a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow on Friday, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

    “Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where certain events took place today, some shooting, some terrorist actions by unidentified persons, let’s be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events,” he said.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 01:04
    Russia opens ‘terror’ probe over Moscow concert hall attack

    Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that it had opened an investigation into an act of terror after gunmen attacked a concert hall just outside Moscow.

    Investigators said in a statement on Telegram that they had “opened a criminal probe under article 205 of the criminal code (terrorist act)“.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 01:01
    40 estimated dead and 100 injured in the attack

    At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, Russia’s Federal Security Service said.

    “According to preliminary information, 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured as a result of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall,” the Interfax news agency reported, citing the FSB.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:56
    40 people have been killed, says BBC
  • March 23, 2024 00:50
    More than 100 wounded: TASS
  • March 23, 2024 00:48
    Roof of concert hall collapsing: RIA

    The roof of the concert hall where the shooting happened is collapsing, Russian news RIA reported.

  • March 23, 2024 00:38
    Eighteen killed, 43 wounded in shooting at concert hall

    Eighteen people have been killed and forty-three injured in a shooting incident at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russian media outlet Baza reported.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:29
    Russian foreign ministry says receiving condolence messages from ordinary citizens

    “The Russian Foreign Ministry is receiving phone calls with condolences from ordinary citizens from all around the globe following the horrible tragedy at the Krokus City Hall venue in Moscow. They are expressing the strongest condemnation of this bloody terrorist attack, transpiring right before the eyes of the entire world,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. 

    “As the Russian authorities have already stated, all efforts at the current moment are devoted to saving the people [still at the site of the attack],” she added.

  • March 23, 2024 00:24
    Moscow cancels all major events over weekend

    All large-scale sporting, cultural and other public events will be cancelled in Moscow this weekend after a shooting incident, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

    The shooting happened at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday night. Blasts were heard from the building which is engulfed in flames.

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:21
    Russia says Moscow shooting ‘bloody terrorist attack’

    Russia condemned “a bloody terrorist attack” after a deadly shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall.

    “The entire world community must condemn this despicable crime!”, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The FSB security service reported the attack left dead and wounded.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:19
    Helicopter trying to extinguish fire: TASS

    Helicopter is trying to extinguish the fire at the concert hall in Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:16
    Second blast heard at concert hall near Moscow

    A second explosion has been heard at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the site of a shooting incident, Russian news agencies reported.

    Russian authorities said they had stepped up security measures at Moscow airports and railway stations, agencies reported.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:15
    Around 100 evacuated via basement: Rescuers

    Around 100 people were evacuated from the basement of a Moscow concert hall building where a shooting and fire erupted on Friday, emergency services said as they tried to reach others sheltering on the roof.

    “Around 100 people have been evacuated from the basement by the firefighters. Work is ongoing to save people from the roof of the building with lifting equipment,” the Moscow region’s emergency situations ministry wrote on Telegram.

    - AFP

  • March 23, 2024 00:13
    No indication of Ukraine involvement: White House

    The White House said it had no indication that Ukraine, which is fighting an invasion by Russia, was involved in a deadly attack on concert hall in Moscow.

    “There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine.”

    - AFP

    Read more on the Russia - Ukraine war here.
  • March 23, 2024 00:11
    Russian Foreign Ministry calls on world to condemn ‘monstrous crime’

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the international community to condemn a shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow, calling it “a monstrous crime.” 

    - Reuters

  • March 23, 2024 00:07
    Images hard to watch: White House

    The White House said on March 22 that images of shooting in the Russian capital were “horrible and just hard to watch”.

  • March 23, 2024 00:07
    Gunmen opened fire at public

    At least three gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, Russia’s state RIA news agency reported on March 22, and then started a fire inside the building. Between two and five people were involved in an attack, news agency Interfax reported.

    - Reuters

Related Topics

Russia / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.