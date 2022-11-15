Missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in ‘attack’ on capital: mayor

November 15, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Two residential buildings in the Ukraine capital were hit by missiles on Tuesday, the mayor of Kyiv said, following reports that air raid sirens were sounding in all regions of the capital.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defence systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.