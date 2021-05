A senior member of the military junta, who declined to be named, confirmed the information.

Military officers in Mali arrested the President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the country’s interim government after a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defence Minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.