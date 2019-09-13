International

Michigan police officer fired for Klu Klux Klan document seen at home

Officer Charles Anderson of the Muskegon Police Department gives his testimony at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice, in Muskegon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Anderson is on paid administrative leave after an apparent Ku Klux Klan document was seen framed on a wall of his home.

A white Michigan police officer whose house had an apparent Ku Klux Klan document on display and for sale has been fired.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson says Charles Anderson was fired after a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

Peterson says a redacted version of the inquiry report would be released to the public sometime next week.

The Muskegon Police Department opened an internal investigation of Anderson after a potential homebuyer, who is black, reported seeing a framed KKK application at Anderson’s home.

Anderson served on the Muskegon police force since 1997. He was cleared of wrongdoing in the 2009 shooting of an unarmed black man, who, an investigation found, used Anderson’s police radio and another object to severely beat the officer.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has said the results of the city’s inquiry will determine whether the shooting will be re-evaluated.

