Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

Illustration: R. Rajesh  

Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday, January 15, 2022, it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications.

Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a prescription, it said in a statement.

The treatment was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, and data suggested it retains itseffectiveness against the Omicron variant, Pfizer has said.

Late last year, COFEPRIS had approved a similar treatment by Eli Lilly and Co.


