Media is facing censorship, say Pakistan journalists

The media is facing growing censorship, attacks and harassment in Pakistan that are threatening freedom of the press, a union of journalists said on Monday, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

The government said there are no curbs on journalists in the country.

There were 148 documented attacks or violations against journalists in Pakistan from May 2020 to April 2021 — an increase over previous years, according to The Dawn. It said these incidents included six murders, seven attempted assassinations, five kidnappings, 25 arrests or detentions of journalists, 15 assaults and 27 legal cases against journalists.

On Monday, President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi said freedom of the press will not be “surrendered at any cost.”