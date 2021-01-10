Massive power outage in Pakistan

Several cities and towns in Pakistan plunged into darkness after a huge blackout, according to media reports.
The outage was reported shortly before midnight on January 9 almost simultaneously in many cities, the Dawn reported.
Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others faced the blackout, the reports stated.
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted that the National Transmission Despatch Company’s (NTDC) lines have tripped, causing outage.”It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal,” he added.
The NTDC teams are working to ascertain reasons behind the sudden fall in frequency of the national distribution system, the Express Tribune quoted a Power Division spokesperson as saying.
Power Minister Omar Ayub tweeted the “frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout”.
“We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency,” Mr. Ayub said, appealing to people to maintain restraint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath