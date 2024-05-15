GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Prison workers held moments of silence May 15 outside prisons in Paris and elsewhere to commemorate the officers who were killed.

Updated - May 15, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 04:55 pm IST - PARIS

AP
A man walks past a fire as prison staff block the entrance of the Detention Center after gunmen freed a drug dealer, killing two prison guards and severely wounding three others, in Val De Reuil, France, May 15, 2024.

A man walks past a fire as prison staff block the entrance of the Detention Center after gunmen freed a drug dealer, killing two prison guards and severely wounding three others, in Val De Reuil, France, May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A massive manhunt was underway in France on May 15 for an armed gang that ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said “unprecedented” efforts were being deployed. Hundreds of officers were mobilized in the search for the escaped convict, Mohamed Amra, and the assailants who laid in wait for the prison van transporting him, ramming a car into it before opening fire on May 15.

The violence of the attack shocked France. Prison workers held moments of silence May 15 outside prisons in Paris and elsewhere to commemorate the officers who were killed.

Darmanin, speaking May 15 on RTL radio, expressed hope that Amra could be caught “in the coming days.” Without giving full details about the extent of the manhunt, he said 450 officers had been deployed in the region of the attack in Normandy in northern France to search for the assailants and clues about their whereabouts.

“The means employed are considerable," he said. “We are progressing a lot.”

Prison staff observe a moment of silence at the Detention Center after gunmen freed a drug dealer, killing two prison guards and severely wounding three others, in Val De Reuil, France, May 15, 2024.

Prison staff observe a moment of silence at the Detention Center after gunmen freed a drug dealer, killing two prison guards and severely wounding three others, in Val De Reuil, France, May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The attack appeared to have been carefully prepared. The convoy was transporting Amra back to jail in the Normandy town of Évreux after a hearing with an investigator in Rouen when it was ambushed on the A154 freeway.

The prison van and another prison escort vehicle had just gone through a toll booth on the freeway when the van was rammed head-on by a car. The Paris prosecutor's office said the car had been stolen and had gone through the toll booth a few minutes ahead of the prison convoy and then waited there.

Another car followed behind the convoy, seemingly boxing it in. Assailants sprang from the cars and opened fire, spraying the prison vehicles, the prosecutor's office said.

The assailants and Amra then fled.

One of the officers killed was a 52-year-old captain in the prison service, where he had worked for nearly 30 years, and a father of two, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said. The other officer killed, aged 34, was a married father-to-be, she said.

Amra, 30, has a long criminal record, with at least 13 convictions for robbery and other crimes, the first when he was just 15, she said.

