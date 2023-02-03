HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 people killed in bus-truck crash in northwest Pakistan: Official

A rescue official in northwest Pakistan’s Kohat district said a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck trailer killed at least 17 passengers

February 03, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - PESHAWAR, Pakistan

AP

A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck trailer near a tunnel in northwest Pakistan overnight killed at least 17 passengers, including women and children, a rescue official said early Friday.

The crash happened in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the local emergency official and state-run media.

“We have transported all the dead and injured to a hospital in Kohat,” rescue official Rehmat Ullah said.

TV footage showed images of the destroyed bus.

Azam Khan, the caretaker chief minister in the province, has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident.

On Sunday, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Baluchistan province, catching fire and killing 40 people.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.

Related Topics

Pakistan / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.