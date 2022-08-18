16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China
Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood in western China’s Qinghai Province.
A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river on August 17 night, state broadcaster CCTV said on August 18.
The flash flood affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses, CCTV said. Emergency authorities described it as a “mountain torrent” disaster in Datong county.
China is facing a series of flooding disasters this summer and extreme heat and drought in other parts of the country. State media has described the heat and drought as the worst since record-keeping started 60 years ago.
