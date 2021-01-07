Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Two pipe bombs recovered outside DNC and RNC offices.

Four people died on the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said Wednesday evening, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

In a late-night news conference, Mr. Contee said that 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. "Where are they?" a Trump supporter demanded in a crowd of dozens roaming the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounding on doors. An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier. Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration platform. The mob is forcibly removed after breaking into the building and halting the constitutional process of voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. The nation’s elected representatives scramble to crouch under desks and while police futilely tried to barricade the building. People take shelter in the U.S. House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol. Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The rioters were egged on by Donald Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington.

In addition, Mr. Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on U.S. Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

Mr. Contee declined to identify the woman a Capitol Police officer shot and killed, saying next of kin notification was still pending.

Three other people died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added.