Man holed up at museum in southern France, threatening messages in Arabic

At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages in Arabic have been written on the building’s walls, a police source told AFP.

Officers surrounded the archeology museum in the Mediterranean town of Saint-Raphael, where the man, possibly with an accomplice, broke in overnight and refused to communicate with police.

One of the messages reads “the museum is going to become a hell,” the source said.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2019 3:51:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/man-holed-up-at-museum-in-southern-france-threatening-messages-in-arabic/article29776133.ece

