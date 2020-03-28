Man brutally tortured, maimed in suspected honour incident in Pakistan

A 23-year-old man was brutally tortured and left without a single limb in Pakistan’s Punjab province for allegedly marrying a girl without the consent of her family, officials said on Friday.

Nauman Shahid, a resident of Toba Tek Singh around 200 km from province capital Lahore, had married Sana, a woman from his locality, last month without the consent of her family.

According to police officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, five people related to Sana’s family kidnapped Shahid when he was returning home on Thursday and tortured him severely before cutting off his legs and hands with an axe.

They left him on the road where passersby shifted him to a hospital. Shahid’s condition is very critical.

Qureshi said Sana’s cousins Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Shahid were arrested on attempted murder charge.

He said one of the suspects wanted to marry Sana. “When Sana contracted marriage of her own choice with Nauman Shahid, both the suspects kidnapped Shahid and took him to the village government primary school’s playground where they and three accomplices chopped off both legs and both arms of Shahid,” the offical saidf.

Qureshi said the suspects had managed to flee to Multan (350 km from Lahore) but the police traced them using their mobile phones.

He said a first information report had been registered against the suspects and their three accomplices.

He said Shahid is battling for his life in the Faisalabad Allied Hospital’s intensive care unit.