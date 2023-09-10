HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Maldives presidential runoff is set for September 30 with pro-China opposition in a surprise lead

Maldivians will return to the polls on Sept. 30 to vote in a runoff election between the top two candidates in the country’s presidential race after neither secured more than 50% in the first round

September 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

AP
Electoral workers prepare for vote counting during Maldives’ presidential election in Male on September 9, 2023. Polling began September 9 in the Maldives’ presidential vote, officials said, with incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih facing a tough re-election bid.

Electoral workers prepare for vote counting during Maldives’ presidential election in Male on September 9, 2023. Polling began September 9 in the Maldives’ presidential vote, officials said, with incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih facing a tough re-election bid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Maldivians will return to the polls on Sept. 30 to vote in a runoff election between the top two candidates in the country's presidential race after neither secured more than 50% in the first round, the elections commission said Sunday.

Main opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz managed a surprise lead with more than 46% of votes, while the incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was seen as the favorite, got only 39%.

The election on Saturday has shaped up as a virtual referendum over which regional power — India or China — will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago state. Solih is perceived as pro-India while Muiz is seen as pro-China.

The result is seen a remarkable achievement for Muiz, who was a late selection as a candidate by his party after its leader, former President Abdullah Yameen, was blocked from running by the Supreme Court. He is serving a prison term for corruption and money laundering.

“People did not see this government to be working for them, you have a government that was talking about ‘India first,’" said Mohamed Shareef, a top official from Muiz’s party.

ALSO READ
Maldives presidential election heading for second round after no clear winner emerges

Azim Zahir, a political science and international relations lecturer at the University of Western Australia, said the first-round election outcome was “a major blow” to Solih and "one could read it even as a rejection of his government,”

Muiz had only three weeks to campaign and did not have the advantage of a sitting president, Zahir said. He said Muiz's strong stand against the presence of Indian troops in the Maldives could have been a significant factor in the election.

He said the result also showed a nation divided according to the rival parties' ideologies between the pro-Western, pro-human rights Maldivian Democratic Party and Muiz's People's National Congress, which has a more religiously conservative leaning and views Western values with suspicion.

Solih has been battling allegations by Muiz that he had allowed India an unchecked presence in the country.

Muiz promised that if he wins, he will remove Indian troops stationed in the Maldives and balance the country’s trade relations, which he said are heavily in India’s favor. He however has promised to continue friendly and balanced relations with the Maldives' closest neighbor.

Muiz’s PNC party is viewed as heavily pro-China. When its leader Abdullah Yameen was president from 2013-2018, he made the Maldives a part of China’s Belt and Road initiative. It envisages building ports, railways and roads to expand trade — and China’s influence — across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Shareef said that the removal of Indian military personnel was a “non-negotiable” position for the party. He said the number of Indian troops and their activities are hidden from Maldivians and that they have near-exclusive use of certain ports and airports in the country.

Both India and China are vying for influence in the small state made up of some 1,200 coral islands in the Indian Ocean. It lies on the main shipping route between the East and the West.

Muiz seems to have taken advantage of a split in Solih’s MDP that led Mohamed Nasheed, a charismatic former president, to break away and field his own candidate. Nasheed’s candidate, Ilyas Labeeb, secured 7% of the vote.

More than 282,000 people were eligible to vote in the election and turnout was nearly 80%.

Related Topics

Maldives / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.