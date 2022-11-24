  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Mr. Anwar will be sworn in later on November 24, 2022.

November 24, 2022 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

AP
Newly elected Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim shows his ballot during the election at a polling station in Seberang Perai, Penang state, Malaysia on November 19, 2022.

Newly elected Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim shows his ballot during the election at a polling station in Seberang Perai, Penang state, Malaysia on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Mr. Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday.

Mr. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope led Saturday’s election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s right-leaning National Alliance won 73 seats, with its ally Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the biggest single party with 49 seats.

Mr. Anwar emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him for a unity government. His rise to the top will ease anxieties in the multiracial nation over greater Islamization under Muhyiddin and spark hopes that reforms for better governance will resume.

Related Topics

Malaysia / election / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.