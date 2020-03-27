International

Mainland China reports first local coronavirus transmission in 3 days

A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo of blossoms at the Beijing Zoo after it reopened its outdoor exhibit areas to the public since they were closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, although cases involving travellers from overseas continued to dominate the total number of new cases.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that 55 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Thursday, with all but 1 case involving so-called imported cases. There were 67 new cases a day earlier.

The one locally transmitted case was in Zhejiang province, the health commission said.

The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,340, with the death toll rising by five to 3,292, it said.

