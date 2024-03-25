GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Magnitude of 6.9 earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea; five killed, 1,000 homes destroyed

Dozens of villages nestled on the banks of Papua New Guinea's Sepik River were already dealing with major flooding when the earthquake struck.

March 25, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea)

AFP
Locals standing on a road that was damaged by the recent landslip near Gumine Station, in the Chimbu Province of Papua New Guinea.

| Photo Credit: AFP

“At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern Papua New Guinea,” officials said on March 25 as disaster crews poured into the region.

"So far, around 1,000 homes have been lost," said East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, adding that emergency crews were "still assessing the impact" from a tremor that "damaged most parts of the province".

Dozens of villages nestled on the banks of the country's Sepik River were already dealing with major flooding when the quake struck early Sunday morning (March 24.)

Warring tribes in Papua New Guinea sign ceasefire deal

Provincial police commander Christopher Tamari told AFP that authorities had recorded five deaths but the number of fatalities "could be more". Photos taken in the aftermath of the quake showed damaged wooden houses collapsing into the surrounding knee-high floodwaters.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" — an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in the sparsely populated jungle highlands, they can trigger destructive landslides.

Many of the island nation's nine million citizens live outside major towns and cities, where the difficult terrain and lack of sealed roads can seriously hamstring search-and-rescue efforts.

