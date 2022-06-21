Macron holds talks with parties, says PM won’t resign 

French President’s camp seeks moderates to work with

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to accept his Prime Minister’s resignation and met with Opposition leaders on Tuesday as he sought a way out of a political predicament after losing his parliamentary majority.

Disaffected voters angry over spiralling inflation and Mr. Macron’s perceived indifference towards hard-up families delivered a hung Parliament in Sunday’s election, leaving the President’s centrist alliance several dozen seats short of a ruling majority. It means his centrist Ensemble bloc will need to find support from among the Opposition benches in order to salvage his reform agenda.

Mr. Macron’s opponents said it was time he learned to listen to others and that support would come at a cost. Christian Jacob, leader of the conservative Les Republicains, said Mr. Macron had been “arrogant” during his first term.

Les Republicains provide the most obvious place for Mr. Macron to find support. The conservatives’ economic platform is largely compatible with Mr. Macron’s.

Seeking allies

However, the conservatives have so far ruled out a formal German-style coalition pact. Mr. Macron’s camp has said it hoped to find moderates on both the political right and left with whom it can work.

Olivier Faure, leader of the Parti Socialiste, which joined the left-wing Nupes bloc ahead of the election, said his party could back some policy proposals — but only if Macron took on board their ideas.