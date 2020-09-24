Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively, and that the two countries must explore ways to further enhance their cooperation in the post-COVID era.
Mr. Modi was responding to Mr. Rajapaksa’s tweet, “Looking forward to interacting with PM @narendramodi at the virtual summit scheduled for 26th September. We expect to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship between our nations, ranging from politics, economics, defence, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.”
Mr. Modi said, “Thank you, @PresRajapaksa! I too look forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral relationship comprehensively. We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era.”
