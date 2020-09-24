International

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in New Delhi. File Photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in New Delhi. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing their bilateral relations comprehensively, and that the two countries must explore ways to further enhance their cooperation in the post-COVID era.

Also read | Sri Lanka will adopt ‘India-first approach’: Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage

Mr. Modi was responding to Mr. Rajapaksa’s tweet, “Looking forward to interacting with PM @narendramodi at the virtual summit scheduled for 26th September. We expect to review the multifaceted bilateral relationship between our nations, ranging from politics, economics, defence, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.”

Mr. Modi said, “Thank you, @PresRajapaksa! I too look forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral relationship comprehensively. We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-COVID era.”

 

